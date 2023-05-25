In Effort To Rebuild Economy, Sri Lanka To Apply To Join RCEP Trade Bloc: Wickremesinghe

Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe, while speaking on the Nikkei Asia forum in Japan on Thursday said he intended to apply for membership in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade bloc, as his South Asian country strives to rebuild its crisis-hit economy.

Wickremesinghe told Nikkei's Future of Asia forum that Sri Lanka would look to join RCEP "with the aim of achieving a higher level of economic liberalisation". Sri Lanka had recently been considering joining the trade pact.

RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership), is the world's largest free trade pact, comprises of 15 Asia-Pacific countries covering about 30% of the world's gross domestic product and population. It includes China and Japan but not the US.

Wickremesinghe, who took office of president in 2022 after his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa was ousted in a wave of protests, spoke about how smaller nations were caught between two superpowers.

"The pressure on Asian countries to choose between the U.S. and China is being resisted by many," he said.

"Many of us cannot make that choice because we have already made our choice," he said. "We want an Asia that can accommodate" not just the West-powered bloc who are calling for a free Indo-Pacific but also China's Road Initiative and proponents of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

Sri Lanka, he stressed, "is committed to multi-layered connectivity in the Indo-Pacific."

Wickremesinghe added that he supported Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's vision of peace and rules-based prosperity and that it was based on this that he decided to apply for RCEP membership, reported Nikkei.

'First & worst' affected by Covid & war in Ukraine: Wickremesinghe on Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka, which is currently picking itself from a large-scale financial crisis, that triggered a debt default last year, Wickremesinghe said his nation was "one of the first and worst" affected by the shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Wickremesinghe said going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for assistance was "the only option available" to Colombo. His government secured a nearly $3 billion bailout earlier this year but continues to negotiate debt restructuring with key creditors including China and Japan.

Earlier on Thursday he met with Kishida in Tokyo, saying the restructuring had made "remarkable headway" and could wrap up later this year.

"Time is of the essence," he told the Nikkei forum. "We want this exercise [of debt restructuring] to succeed because our experience will enable more middle-income countries (like Sri Lanka) to utilize the IMF in ensuring multilateral coordination for debt relief."

Recalling the state of the country at the height of the crisis under the Rajapaksa government, he said, "Even if you had money, there was no food."

He likened the recovery effort to a lifeboat. "It's like the Titanic when the ship is sinking and the boat is there. ... So I asked everyone to come in. And everyone to help."