Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Paris, France for an official two-day visit, during which he will participate in the Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour. PM Modi was received by French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne, marking the beginning of his visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and France. Indian diaspora, waiting for PM Modi outside a hotel with the Indian flag in their hands, chanted 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' as the Prime Minister arrived. PM Modi shook their hands and even interacted with some of them.

Meanwhile, a woman of the Indian diaspora dedicated a song to PM Modi as he is set to interact with Indian diaspora at the iconic La Seine Musicale.

#WATCH | Members of the Indian diaspora chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' as they meet PM Modi in Paris, France



PM Modi will address an Indian Community event at the iconic La Seine Musicale at around 11 PM IST today. pic.twitter.com/w7EcQfb7oe — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

#WATCH | France: A woman of the Indian diaspora dedicates a song to PM Narendra Modi after he met them in Paris pic.twitter.com/hY4QpKjITO — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

The Prime Minister's visit holds great significance as it coincides with the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and France. The two countries have collaborated closely across various sectors, including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture, and people-to-people ties.

Why does this visit matter?

In a statement before his departure to France, PM Modi expressed his anticipation for the visit, highlighting the deep trust and commitment that underpins the relationship between India and France. He emphasized the importance of discussions with President Emmanuel Macron on furthering the long-standing partnership between the two nations over the next 25 years.

During his visit, PM Modi will have the opportunity to engage with the French leadership, including Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne, President of the Senate Mr. Gerard Larcher, and President of the National Assembly Ms. Yael Braun-Pivet. He will also interact with the vibrant Indian community in France, meet with leading CEOs from both countries, and engage with prominent French personalities.

The highlight of PM Modi's visit will be his participation in the Bastille Day Parade as the Guest of Honour. An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the parade, while the Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past, showcasing the strong ties between the two nations.

The Prime Minister's visit to France follows several recent interactions with President Macron, including their meeting in Hiroshima, Japan during the G-7 Summit in May 2023. These engagements have further solidified the bilateral relationship and paved the way for enhanced cooperation on regional and global issues. PM Modi's visit is expected to provide a renewed impetus to the strategic partnership between India and France, fostering greater collaboration and deepening the bonds of friendship between the two nations.