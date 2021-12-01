In Indonesia, Afghan Man Self-immolates During Refugee's Protest Outside UNHCR Office

On Tuesday, November 30, an Afghan asylum seeker set himself on fire in Indonesia in protest of his seven-year wait for resettlement in a third country, according to a local refugee coordinator, Muhammad Juma, AP reported. Reportedly, the 22-year-old Afghan Man was taken to the hospital with severe burns. The man has been in the South-East Asian country since the beginning of 2016, according to Juma. He was taking part in a rally with other displaced Afghans outside the UN refugee agency's office in Medan, Sumatra, said the coordinator, according to the media agency.

He urged the Indonesian government and the United Nations to do more to address their plight. Thousands of refugees, more than half of whom are from Afghanistan, are currently stuck in Indonesia while they await resettlement elsewhere, as Jakarta forbids them from working legally. According to the coordinator, at least 14 Afghan refugees have committed suicide in Indonesia in recent years, with six others attempting suicide.

Hundreds of Afghans protested outside UNHCR office

Earlier this month, hundreds of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers living in Indonesia demonstrated in front of the United Nations refugee agency's office in Jakarta, urging it to expedite their resettlement. They carried large banners that read, "Our families are in danger. Please act now." During the rally in front of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), protesters chanted, "Resettle refugees and save lives." Some children of asylum seekers attended the rally and carried banners. Indonesia is not a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the government does not allow asylum seekers to work or attend public schools or hospitals.

It is surrounded by countries that take in a large number of asylum seekers and refugees, including Malaysia, Thailand, and Australia. In December 2020, Indonesia had registered nearly 14,000 refugees from 50 countries, the majority of whom were Afghans. Many asylum seekers have fled to Indonesia as a launching point for a boat journey to Australia. Since 2013, the Australian government has returned the ships to Indonesian waters, where they are often barely seaworthy.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP