In Iran, High School Students Who Protested Against Regime Held At Camps For 'correction'

Iranian regime, on Saturday, arrested several high school students and sent them to the reeducation camps to "amend" their behaviour after they participated in the countrywide protests against the cleric Shiite regime. The students were detained by the Iranian security forces, for demonstrating during the anti-regime unrest sparked by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in morality police's custody.

The high school students who were arrested during the protests "have been sent to reeducation camps to educate and amend their behavior after they were detained during anti-government demonstrations," Tehran-based outlet, Iran International, reported.

Camps performing correction therapy for 'anti social' students

Pupils, who were arrested by the police, have all been sent to the camps, Iranina Education Minister Yousef Nouri told the Shargh daily. Camps, refer to as the "psychological centers," were performing correction therapy for the "anti-social people," noted the minister. "We don’t have any students in prison, and if they are detained, they are sent to psychological centers where experts are doing their work so the students can return to the school environment after they have been reformed," he was quoted as saying by the outlet.

Unrest marred Iran’s city of Qom this week, the country’s most important center for Shiite Muslim clerics. City houses dozens of religious schools and revered shrines, where protesters gathered in defiance of the government. The demonstrators have been calling to change Iran’s ruling theocracy for several months after the unrest gripped the Islamic Republic. Several teenage schoolgirls also joined the antigovernment protests, removing their hijabs in protest. Scattered protests also spread to other cities such as Tehran, Karaj, Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, and Rasht. Demonstrators also grouped in Valiasr Street, one of Tehran's main thoroughfares, as they chanted anti-government slogans— "Death to the dictator," referring to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The latter had earlier slammed the anti-regime elements for protesting, labelling the demonstrations as the "scattered riots" designed by the enemy of Iran "against the great and innovative developments and movements of the Iranian nation."