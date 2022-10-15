In Iran, Horror & Rage Over Video Of Security Personnel Sexually Assaulting Lady Protester

At a time when Iran has been witnessing violent protests between the security forces and Iranian women protesting against the Hijab, another video surfaced on social media wherein a security force official was seen sexually assaulting a female protester while trying to arrest her. According to a report by BBC, the incident took place in Tehran's Argentina Square on October 12 when a group of officers in protective gear and helmets surrounded a protesting woman on the main road and acted in an inappropriate manner as they tried to arrest her. A video, which went viral on social media platforms, shows that the woman is being forced towards one of the bikes, and another officer approaches her from behind and puts his left hand on her back.

Subsequently, she can be seen crouching on the ground in order to evade police scrutiny. As the incident happened on a busy road, drivers in vehicles at the location began honking continuously. Notably, this is a popular form of protest in Iran, where people used to honk in order to protest against the government. Meanwhile, state news agency Irna reported that Tehran's Police Public Relations office has said that the incident is being investigated but did not provide more details about what led to the incident. However, it said, "enemies using psychological warfare tried to cause public anxiety and incite violence.''

What led to this controversy?

The major controversy erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the so-called “morality police”, claiming that the woman was not wearing the hijab properly. Although police released a video of Amini collapsing after fainting in the police station, protesters alleged she had suffered serious injuries while in police custody. A relative of Amini has stated she had no history of heart disease. The Kasra hospital in Tehran, where police took Amini after she collapsed and slipped into a coma, said that she was brought in without vital signs. The death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman has sparked a debate against the "morality police" in the Islamic Republic.

Security forces use brutal tactics against protesters

This sparked a major controversy in the country, with Iranian protesters chanting anti-government slogans and calling for the death of the "dictator government". At several locations, protesters turned violent and torched public properties. Though the police said there were no injuries in the protest, several videos of people facing grave injuries surfaced on social media platforms. In some videos, police were seen firing tearing gas, batons and water cannons. According to multiple media reports, more than 200 protesters have been killed in the protests in the last month.

