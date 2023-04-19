In Iran, Surge Of 'mysterious' Illnesses Among Female Students Renews Fear Of Poisoning

Several Iranian cities have experienced a sudden surge of mysterious illnesses among female students, sparking fears among families and raising questions about the cause of these outbreaks. Reports on social media on April 18 highlighted a wave of illnesses in cities such as Sanandaj, Saqqez, Bukan, Divandarreh, Urmia, Tabriz, Dezful, and Mahdasht Karaj, with several students requiring hospitalisation. This comes after recent reports of similar illnesses in Tehran, Islamshahr, Karaj, Ardabil, Urmia, Qazvin, Babolsar, Hersin, and Shiraz, reminiscent of a previous outbreak that saw hundreds of students hospitalised.

According to a report from Radio Free Europe, the nature and cause of these illnesses remain unclear, with some referring to them as poisonings, and families expressing deep concern about the well-being of their children. These incidents have reignited fears among communities and raised questions about the source of these outbreaks, leaving authorities and health officials grappling for answers. As investigations continue, parents and students alike are left anxiously awaiting answers and hoping for a swift resolution to this puzzling and concerning situation.

Such incidents have occured earlier as well

Earlier this year as well, hundreds of students, mostly girls, were admitted to hospitals in Iran. They showed a range of symptoms including nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, numbness, and limb pain. The cause of illnesses at that time was also unclear, with reports emerging of some affected students claiming to have smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others reported a scent of tangerines in the air.

Despite ongoing investigations, no one has claimed responsibility for these incidents. The lack of transparency surrounding the situation has led to speculation that the regime is carrying out these acts to intimidate females who have been protesting against the death of Mahsa Amini.