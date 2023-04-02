In Iran, Two Women Get Doused In Yoghurt For Not Wearing Hijab In Public | Watch

Two women in Iran were targetted by an unidentified man who poured a tub of yoghurt over them for allegedly wearing their hair down in public and defying the country's strict hijab rules. Clips that surfaced on social media displayed the two women being approached by a man who initiates a conversation, and later tosses yoghurt at them.

While the man has been apprehended for disrupting public order, the women have been detained for violating the law. The bizarre incident comes after Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, the chief of the Iranian judiciary, said on Saturday that women will be prosecuted “without mercy” if they are seen without their traditional headscarves in public places, The Guardian reported.

“Unveiling is tantamount to enmity with [our] values,” Ejei said, adding that those “who commit such anomalous acts will be punished” and would be “prosecuted without mercy."

He further added that authorities are “obliged to refer obvious crimes and any kind of abnormality that is against the religious law and occurs in public to judicial authorities." The chief justice's sharp warning comes merely days after Iran's interior ministry released a lengthy statement on the mandatory hijab rules.

مشهد، شاندیز

از صفحه یاسر عرب pic.twitter.com/zstrtACMQD — Mehdi Nakhl Ahmadi (مهدی نخل احمدی) (@MehdiNakhl) March 31, 2023

Iranian ministry says there will be 'no tolerance' on violating hijab rule

The rules have been in existence since the 1979 revolution, demanding women to cover their hair and wear modest clothing. Those who have defied have been subject to arrests, penalties, and moral policing by fellow citizens. Under the Islamic sharia law, the hijab is “one of the civilisational foundations of the Iranian nation” and “one of the practical principles of the Islamic Republic,” as per the ministry's statement.

Clarifying that there would be no “retreat or tolerance” on the matter, the ministry also urged common citizens to confront women violating the rule. However, this puts women's safety in major jeopardy in Iran, emboldening miscreants to attack women. But in spite of stringent rules and threats, dissent and defiance has grown among the women of Iran following the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in September last year.

Amini's demise sparked months-long protests across Iran, until they were violently subdued by government forces. Nonetheless, Iranian women continue to practice freedom through acts like showing up at malls, shops, or restaurants unveiled. Videos on social media have often displayed some resisting the morality police.