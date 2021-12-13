In Israel, Nurses To Protest Over Govt's Inaction To Curb Violence Against Medical Staff

Nurses in Israel have decided to hold a one-day nationwide strike on Wednesday, December 15. The decision to protest has been taken by the nurses against the alleged delay by the authorities to implement a plan to stop violence against healthcare staff, reported The Times of Israel. The decision of protest has been announced by the National Association of Nurses as they have been demanding a plan to prevent people from assaulting medical staff after multiple incidents of violence against them.

The National Association of Nurses has informed that on Wednesday, Israel's health care workers will function as they operate during the weekend. On the day of the strike, no non-urgent surgeries will be carried out in hospitals and intensive care units will function with limited staff. The staff will remain in full attendance for COVID-19 testing and the medical workers will function as normal in most wards, as per The Times of Israel report. The National Association of Nurses has announced the decision of protest and alleged that the government has not been able to introduce a plan that would help in preventing the people from assaulting medical staff.

Nurses in Israel to hold protest

Several incidents of violence have been reported at hospitals in Israel with family members gathering outside health centres. The police have been called in to control the situation. In November, relatives of a cancer patient had reportedly assaulted a doctor and three nurses at Haifa's Ramban Medical Center, as per the report. The family members had beaten the healthcare staff after the patient started bleeding. As the family attacked the healthcare workers, the staff could not treat the patient who eventually died.

Ilana Cohen, chairwoman of the National Association of Nurses had warned that if the government did not take action to stop violence, the health care system of the country would hold a strike, report The Times of Israel. Reportedly, four people were wounded and 19 people had been arrested after a fight outside Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba that included gunfire in November. In Kfar Saba, a group of people gathered outside Meir Medical Center after two shooting victims were brought there for treatment.

