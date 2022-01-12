In Italy, Police Arrest Male Nurse For Cheating Over COVID Vaccination

A male nurse was arrested for allegedly claiming to inject COVID-19 vaccines into at least 50 patients in exchange for a bribe, according to police in Italy, local media reported. The male nurse, identified by Italian media as Emanuele Luchetta, 50, was recorded on hidden cameras, supposedly throwing the vaccines into a bin while pretending to vaccinate his customers without actually injecting the dose.

The nurse is being probed by the town's tribunal for corruption, falsifying documents, and squandering public funds. Four people suspected of being mediators have been placed under house arrest, while 45 people who obtained bogus certificates have been barred from leaving their municipality by a court order. The Paolinelli sports hall, the Marche region's principal COVID vaccination hub, is under investigation.

According to the Italian authorities, the group of workers at the vaccination centre made at least 18,000 euros (£15,000) from the scheme by falsifying at least 50 certificates. Unvaccinated people seeking the fake certificate had traveled from all over Italy to Ancona and were paying roughly 400 euros (£333) for each certificate.

The news comes just a week after a 73-year-old doctor from Ascoli Piceno, also in Le Marche, was arrested and charged with embezzlement and forgery following an investigation into allegations that he certified 150 false vaccination certificates and threw away 120 covid vaccine doses, according to the newspaper La Stampa. Three persons were detained in December in Palermo, Sicily, as part of an inquiry into an alleged scam in which a nurse pretended to deliver covid vaccinations to anti-vaxxers in exchange for money.

50 cases of COVID fake vaccines discovered

At least 50 such cases of COVID fake vaccines have been discovered as a result of the investigation, which began in December and allowed authorities to identify 60 persons using eavesdropping, surveillance, and video evidence. It comes after Italy imposed a slew of new coronavirus restrictions, effectively barring non-vaccinated people from using public transportation, coffee shops, hotels, gyms, and other commonplace activities.

Government mandated the new "super" health pass rule, which eliminates the ability to acquire access to services based just on a negative test result, after many Italians return to work and school following the holidays. COVID-19 infections in Italy have surpassed 100,000 per day, prompting the response.

