In Japan, 60% Of Newlyweds Drop Wedding Ceremonies Amid COVID: Survey

A recent survey revealed that approximately 60% of Japanese couples who married just before the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic did not hold a wedding ceremony, a roughly threefold increase from the proportion who did not hold ceremonies in previous years, reported Kyodo News. The survey, conducted by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co., found that around 70% of couples who married after October 2019 forewent taking a honeymoon vacation owing to COVID travel limitations. The findings showed 58.8% for couples skipping weddings ceremony and 68.8% of those skipping honeymoons - up from 20.4 % and 19.5%, respectively before the pandemic began.

The study was conducted online from October 12 to 15, with 1,620 respondents ranging in age from 20 to 70 years taking part. According to Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at the Meiji Yasuda Research Institute, couples who skip the ceremonies and vacations, are instead spending much of their money on furniture and home products, reported the news website. He went on to say that the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the lifestyle and demand structures of newlyweds.

According to the survey, 20.2% of married couples became closer to their partners during the pandemic as a result of spending more time at home, compared to 8.2% who saw their relationships worsen. The remaining couples did not experience any changes. Couples whose relationships improved tended to spend more time with the family members, whereas, those going through deteriorating relationships tended to spend their time alone, more often on hobbies, noted the findings. Meanwhile, 61.7% of happy couples claimed they had common hobbies, while only 13% of unhappy couples said they shared similar interests.

Japan to ease COVID restrictions

It should be mentioned here that on Friday, November 19, Japan announced that the COVID restrictions will be eased following a decrease in the number of cases, reported the Kyodo News. According to the new plan agreed upon by the government's COVID task committee, full attendance at venues will be permitted under specific circumstances. Besides, a mechanism will also be implemented to check whether individuals have been vaccinated or tested negative for Coronavirus. The new regulations are expected to come into effect from the end of this month.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)