In Japan, School Athletes Consume Hand Sanitiser In Life Threatening Mix-up

In a life-threatening incident in Japan, high school students who participated in a girls' race were served hand sanitiser instead of a drink. After drinking a sip of the sanitiser, one student felt unwell and instantly vomited and dropped out of the race, while two others spit it out and continued. Three students were brought to the hospital for treatment and are expected to recover. Authorities in Japan have promised to look into a mix-up which risked the lives of students.

Reports suggest that the sanitiser was unintentionally put into cups and placed at the drinking station during the 5000-metre girls' running race, which was conducted in Yamanashi prefecture in central Japan. Yamanashi's high school sports federation's track and field speciality section stated that the sanitiser was kept adjacent to a plastic bottle carrying drinking water in a cardboard box, which led to the mix-up. One of the students who consumed the sanitiser stated that her physical health has been fine and that she is recovering.

Governor apologises

Yamanashi prefecture's Governor Kotaro Nagasaki stated that they truly regret making a mistake that should not have been a mistake in the first place. At a press conference on May 9, Governor Nagasaki apologised and stated that he would consult experts to determine the cause of this horrific incident.

Governor Nagasaki also stated that would like to express his deepest apologies to the athlete and their family on behalf of the prefecture.

According to Japanese news reports, Professor Hiroyuki Moriuchi of Nagasaki University stated that sanitisers have 80% of alcohol, which is double the amount of alcohol present in vodka, and this lethal dose of alcohol can not be consumed. The Yamanashi Prefectural High School Championships will continue on May 11, and the Yamanashi Prefectural High School Athletic Federation will oversee that something like this doesn't happen again by keeping alcohol disinfectants in specific containers.

Japan has seen a surge in COVID cases

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, alcohol-based hand sanitiser has been widely used in Japan and other countries to guard against COVID-19. In the meanwhile, Japan has seen a surge in COVID cases lately, with Tokyo confirming 4,711 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

