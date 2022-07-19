In Japan, Search On For Wild Monkey That Attacked At Least 10 People In 2 Weeks: Report

A massive search operation by Japanese police is underway for a wild monkey that has attacked several people, including infants, in a fortnight. The incident first occurred in the Ogori district of Yamaguchi prefecture in the country’s southwest on July 8, when the monkey badly scratched an infant after invading a home. A week ago, the animal opened the screen door of a first-floor apartment and scratched the leg of a four-year-old girl, leaving her with some injuries before attacking others in the same locality, reported The Guardian, quoting Kyodo news agency.

The baby’s mother, who was present at the scene, informed the local media that she was vacuuming when she suddenly heard the loud cries of her child. The moment she turned around, she said it was shocking to see the "monkey" had grabbed her by the legs while she was playing on the floor. "It looked like it was trying to drag her outside." The said monkey is around 40–50 cm in height. Till now, the wild ape has invaded several places, including a local kindergarten classroom, and a family home among other places.

Japan police continue search operation for wild monkey after 10 attacks in a fortnight

The situation has escalated concerns among the residents and forced the Japan police to be on high alert. They have also warned people to not leave their windows open and to stay vigilant. Also, the local authority has distributed flyers asking residents to be on the lookout for the animal, but till now the monkey is still on the loose, as per The Guardian report.

Apart from the fear of monkeys, there is another thing that has forced the people of Japan to be more vigilant and put the authorities on alert mode. In the last few years, there have been several instances of bears attacking residents across the country, including wild boars that have injured over 15 people in a Hiroshima park before being shot dead. Several reasons contribute to forcing wild animals to wander into populated areas. The shortage of food, trees, and warm atmosphere in the jungle remains the major ones.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)