In Japan, THIS City To Start Using ChatGPT To Help Run Government As Population Shrinks

A Japanese city will start using the AI chatbot ChatGPT to aid in the management of the local government. Yokosuka City, in the Kanagawa prefecture in central Japan, declared that it would commence utilising ChatGPT to assist with administrative duties. In the press release posted on the local government's website, the chatbot could be used by all staff to "answer questions, compose sentences, translate words, and summarise sentences."

The national population issue was a factor that the municipal authorities took into account while introducing the use of ChatGPT, a representative for the municipality told CNN.

The ageing population is a matter of concern for leaders of the East Asian country, who have recently warned that "time is running out to procreate" and that the country is "on the brink of not being able to maintain social functions" as the population of the nation has been declining quickly for years.

ChatGPT will handle the routine administrative activities of Yokosuka

Yokosuka has a population of 376,171, which will continue to decline due to natural causes, the local government claims. It has also been stated that the population crisis has been exasperated by the departure of manufacturing industries and a lack of tourists.

In light of these population issues to improve efficiency and create a better workflow within government processes, "the city turned to ChatGPT," said the spokesperson. ChatGPT will handle routine administrative activities so that "staff will focus on the work that only people can do, and only people can do, and we will promote efforts to realise the happiness of citizens," according to the press release.

In addition, the government stated that it expects the tool to be "used widely by staff." It further said that no private or confidential information would be entered into ChatGPT.