In Japan, Tourist Boat Carrying 26 People Goes Missing; Fate Of Passengers Remains Unclear

On Saturday, Japan Coast Guard announced that a tourist boat 'KAZU I' that had 26 people including crew members and passengers (including two children), went missing after it lost contact moments after reporting that the board was flooded off the coast of eastern Hokkaido - the northernmost prefecture of Japan. The coast guard claimed it had neither found the boat nor the individuals on board as of 8 pm, after receiving the report around afternoon and that their fate remained unclear. The Coast Guard also said that the boat was carrying twenty-two people, two children and two crew members.

According to Associated Press, the Japanese Coast Guard claimed that the 19-ton KAZU 1 made an emergency contact earlier in the afternoon, claiming that the ship's bow had flooded and it was beginning to sink and tilt while going off the western shore of Hokkaido's Shiretoko Peninsula.

A helicopter and patrol boats were rushed to the spot

A helicopter and patrol boats were rushed to the spot near the Shiretoko Peninsula, which is part of a World Natural Heritage site, to conduct a search and rescue operation. Around 3 pm, the boat reported to its operator that it was tilting 30 degrees before losing contact. The Coast Guard also stated that the same boat in June last year came ashore in shallow water shortly after leaving port in the regional station in Abashiri. In the said accident, no injuries were reported.

The local fisheries cooperative suggests that high waves and heavy gusts were observed in the area at around noon. Fishing boats had returned to port before midday owing to severe weather. High waves of up to 3 meters were warned. When the Coast Guard received the report of the incident, the boat was cruising near Kashuni Falls - a popular scenic spot on the Shiretoko peninsula's tip. The boat's operator's website suggests that the boat can accommodate up to 65 passengers.

In the meantime, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who was in Kumamoto in Southern Japan for a two-day meeting cancelled his Sunday plans and was planning to return to Tokyo to deal with the missing boat, according to the NHK public television.

