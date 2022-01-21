In Kazakhstan, Men In Uniform Warn Injured Persons 'If You Protest Again, We'll Kill You'

One of the men in armed uniform had shouted ‘if you go out to protest again, we will kill you', recalled Asel, who was shot in violence that unfolded in Kazakhstan and had to be treated in the hospital. According to BBC, the armed men in uniforms had checked every ward while shouting that they were searching for the people injured in the mass unrest that left scores of people dead and even more wounded.

Asel, who was quoted by the media outlet, recalled the chilling warning given by one such person in uniform while he was being treated in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty. She believed that the men with guns were from the special police forces or security services and were rounding up any individual who had taken part in the demonstrations against the government, stated the report. The men even attempted to take Asel with them but she was too badly wounded to walk. The media report changed her name to protect her identity.

However, it is to note that like several others, Asel had also joined what started as peaceful protests against a two-fold rise in fuel prices in early January. At the beginning of 2022, Kazakhstan witnessed one of the most violent unrest. It is to note that the country has some of the world’s largest oil reserves but most of the population doesn’t share in the wealth. The protests which started as peaceful protests against the fuel prices soon turned into wider unrest against the government.

225 people died in Kazakhstan unrest

As per the report, the demonstrations also spiralled into mass disturbances and looting that led to the worst bloodshed in the former Soviet state in the last three decades of independence. In the aftermath of the unrest, the authorities are facing allegations of using excessive force to restore order. According to official records, at least 225 people have been killed and many others were wounded. The authorities have reportedly said that around 10,000 people have been detained in the wake of disturbances.

Live several other Kazakh nations, Asel, who is a 57-year-old, is concerned that she could be arrested and accused of participating in the violent unrest. Meanwhile, days after the protests were silenced, Kazakhstan’s prosecutor general’s office has opened nearly 700 criminal cases. Some of the accused ones were charged with terrorism, murder, and seeking to overthrow the government, stated BBC. However, human rights groups, on the contrary, have said that the authorities are cracking down on everyone who participated in the demonstrations including the ones who acted peacefully.

(Image: AP)