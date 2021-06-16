In Largest Incursion Yet, 28 Chinese Air Force Aircraft Enter Taiwan's ADI Zone

China flew 28 military planes towards Taiwan's Air Defense Identified Zones (AIDZ( on June 15. It is the largest incursion yet, since Taiwan began regularly reporting such actions. The planes included various types of fighter jets including 14 J-16 and six J-11 planes, four H-6 bombers, the Taiwan defence ministry said.

Chinese military planes fly towards Taiwan

Taiwan's Air Force deployed its combat air patrol forces to monitor the situation in the southwestern part of the island’s air defence identification zone. The 28 military planes that flew towards Taiwan on June 15 surpassed the previous peak which was in March when China sent 25 fighter planes towards Taiwan. The Defence Ministry of Taiwan said that aircraft were tasked, radio warnings were issued and air defence missile systems were deployed to monitor the activity.

28 PLA aircraft (Y-8 ASW, H-6*4, Y-8 EW, KJ-500 AEW&C*2, J-16*14 and J-11*6) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on June. 15, 2021. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/JnfN8bOwgl pic.twitter.com/MBJv2jbNMZ — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) June 15, 2021

China's show of strength comes after leaders of the G7(Group of Seven) nations issued a statement on June 13 calling for a peaceful resolution of cross-Taiwan Strait issues and underscored the importance of peace and stability. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on June 15 said the G-7 was deliberately “interfering in China’s internal affairs", according to AP. He added that China's determination to safeguard national security and sovereignty is "unwavering".

Taiwan on June 13 said that it will continue to be a “force for good” while seeking even greater international support after the island received unprecedented backing from the G7(Group of Seven) nations at the June 11-13 summit. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s office said that the Beijing-claimed island will enhance its partnership with seven of the world’s major democracies and other like-minded nations to strive for greater support on the global stage. Taiwan’s presidential office shared the statement on Facebook after G7 nations called out on China over human rights abuses in Xinjiang and underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Inputs from AP

IMAGE: AP