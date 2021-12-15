In Malaysia, 10 Feared Dead & 29 Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes In Johar: Report

In a tragic incident, as many as ten people are feared dead and 29 others are missing after a migrant boat capsized near Tanjung Balau beach in Malaysia's Johar state on Wednesday. According to the rescue services team, there were around 60 people on board, out of which 21 have been pulled to safety. "Four women and six men were found dead on the beach, while 19 men and two women were saved. The boat's other 29 passengers are still missing. A search and rescue operation is currently underway to find them," a spokesperson for the Johor Fire and Rescue Department said, Sputnik reported citing Malaysian newspaper The Star.

The spokesperson of the department further stated that local agencies have initiated a search and rescue effort with the assistance of the Malaysian Navy. All passengers entered Malaysian seas illegally, before the boat capsized due to bad weather, according to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency. Meanwhile, a Malaysian Army spokesperson stated that all passengers on board were Indonesian nationals, Forbes reported.

Migrant boat incidents increases in the region

It is pertinent to mention that migrant boat incidents have become more regular in the region, with many of them involving Rohingya refugees. In 2017, Myanmar's military forced more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee their homes after launching a violent assault against the minority Muslim ethnic community. Since then, many Rohingya have attempted to sail to Malaysia after living in deplorable conditions in Bangladeshi refugee camps.

Malaysian authorities, on the other hand, have taken steps to prevent such migrant-carrying boats from docking. Last year, the Bangladesh Coast Guard rescued at least 396 starving refugees from a stranded boat that had been denied entry to Malaysia. As many as 32 people had lost their lives in that boat, according to a report by Forbes. Meanwhile, one crew member was killed and six others went missing when a South Korean boat capsized in the sea of Japan in the month of October. Aircraft and ships were deployed for the search operation in an attempt to find the missing persons. Among nine crew members on board, three were from South Korea, two from Indonesia and four from China, Associated Press reported (AP).