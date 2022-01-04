In Mauritius, Airport Staff Discover Newborn Baby In Trash Can Of Aircraft Toilet

An abandoned newborn baby was discovered by airport staff in a trash can of an aircraft's restroom in Mauritius. The baby boy was recovered alive from the rubbish bin on New Year's Day. Following the incident, a 20-year-old woman from Madagascar was detained on suspicion of giving birth on the plane, BBC reported. The newborn was spotted aboard an Air Mauritius flight that arrived at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Mauritius on January 1, Saturday, after taking off from Madagascar.

The incident came to light when airport authorities screened the aircraft for a usual customs check. Upon the shocking discovery by the staff, the infant was brought to a public hospital for treatment. Furthermore, the woman who was assumed to be the mother of the infant had denied the claim initially. However, to verify the allegation, she underwent a medical examination, which revealed that she had recently given birth.

In addition to this, while the woman was being treated in hospital, she was kept under police supervision, 9News reported. Meanwhile, both the woman and the baby boy are said to be in good health. Following her discharge from the hospital, the Malagasy woman, who had travelled to Mauritius on a two-year work visa, will be interrogated as well as charged with abandoning a baby.

A woman gave birth to a baby mid-flight not knowing she was pregnant

Furthermore, earlier in the month of May last year, a woman who was not aware of the fact that she was pregnant gave birth to a baby boy mid-flight over 30,000 feet high, Mirror reported. As she travelled from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Honolulu, Lavinia Mounga did not expect such a travelling experience. As per Mirror, she started to have contractions while going to Hawaii with her family. To her surprise, Lavinia had a mid-flight delivery.

A fellow passenger took notice of the same and recorded a video of the touching moment, and the entire cabin roared in cheers. The woman successfully gave birth to a baby boy aboard the plane, and the new mother named him Raymond Kaimana Wade Kobe Lavaki Mounga.

Image: Unsplash/Shutterstock