In Memoriam: List Of Influential Personalities Who Passed Away In 2022

Actor Sidney Poitier, who became the first black actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1963, died on January 6, 2022. He was known for his performance in the movie 'Lilies of the Field'.
Actor and comedian Bob Saget was known for playing a beloved single dad Danny Tanner, in the hit American sitcom 'Full House'. The actor passed away on January 9 in a hotel room.
Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar is known for her melodious songs worldwide. The Bharat Ratna award winner passed away on February 6.
Born in Czechia, Ivana Trump was the first wife of former US President Donald Trump. The model-turned-entrepreneur passed away on July 14 after succumbing to injuries after falling down the stairs.
Legendary Australian right-arm leg spin bowler, Shane Warne passed away after a heart attack on March 4. From 1998-1999, Warne captained the Australian cricket team for 11 matches out of the team won 10
Indian businessman Cyrus Mistry, who had previously served as the chairman of Tata Group passed away on September 4 due to a fatal car accident.
Japan's longest-serving former Prime Minister was assassinated on July 8. Abe was fatally shot during a campaign speech.
Mikhail Gorbachev was the last leader to lead USSR. His effort to revitalize the Soviet Union ultimately led to the collapse of the USSR and the end of the cold war. Gorbachev passed away on August 30.
Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving British monarch, who is known for her enterprising persona. She passed away on September 8 after completing 70 years on the British throne.