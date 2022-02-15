In Mexico, Hundreds Of Blackbirds Fall Abruptly From Sky, Several Dead: Reports

In an unexplainable circumstance, a large flock of yellow-headed blackbirds have been falling from the sky and abruptly dying in the northern Mexican city of Cuauhtemoc. The horrifying incident has been recorded on a security camera. Further, the majority of the flock recovered after the fall and flew away, but hundreds of birds perished when they crashed on the ground. According to security camera video, the falling of the bird looked like a cloud of black, dark smoke descending rapidly from the sky, The Guardian reported.

According to The Times of Israel, at approximately 5 am, on February 7, residents noticed the birds, which were recognised as 'yellow-headed blackbirds', falling from the sky. The birds all came crumbling down to the ground at the same time in a peculiar manner, with several soaring to the air again while others remained on the ground. More than 100 dead birds have been discovered, according to local authorities.

Speculations behind the death of blackbirds in Cuauhtemoc

Despite the fact that the reason for the mass death is unknown, according to the local newspaper El Heraldo de Chihuahua, which first published the incident, a veterinarian speculated that high pollution levels, caused by the usage of wood-burning heaters, agrochemicals, as well as the cold temperature in the area, maybe the reason behind the occurrence.

While another theory suggested that the birds may have been electrocuted while resting on electrical lines. It was speculated on social media that 5G technology may have been to blame, as per The Guardian.

Even though a raptor is not seen in the clip, Dr Richard Broughton, an ecologist at the United Kingdom Centre for Ecology & Hydrology, claimed that he has been 99% certain that it was caused by a predatory bird. A predator might have caused the birds to swirl tightly and force them towards the earth, causing lower birds to smash into houses or the ground.

“This looks like a raptor-like a peregrine or hawk has been chasing a flock as they do with murmurating starlings, and they have crashed as the flock was forced low. You can see that they act as a wave at the beginning as if they are being flushed from above,” Broughton was quoted by The Guardian as saying. These migratory birds had been wintering in Mexico and had flown in from northern Canada.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)