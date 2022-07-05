In Myanmar, 2 Indian Youth From Manipur's Moreh Shot Dead By Militia Group

Two Tamil youths from Moreh, a border town in Manipur, were shot dead at Myanmar’s Tamu town on Tuesday. The youths, identified as P Mohan (28) and M Pyanar (32), both auto-drivers and regular to the region, were stalked early in the morning and shot dead from point-blank. The name of the Burmese militant outfit, Pyu Shaw Htee, is coming up in relation to the incident, which took place in the Free Movement Regime (NMR) area.

In 2018, after a lot of debate and discussions, New Delhi and Naypyitaw decided to implement the FMR along a 32-kilometre band — 16 km on either side of the border, which passes through harsh terrain, as also through plain land and water bodies. It was done, keeping in mind three points-- it determined that India's relationship with the Myanmarese government is the best in recent years; second, it helped address the political support that militants of many groups derive from their ethnic affinities; third, it bolstered the genuine cultural and economic ties that villagers on both sides share.

Police said that since the implementation of FMR in 2018, Indian and Myanmarese nationals visit the border towns for business.

Indian Army trying to get in touch with Myanmar Army

Post the announcement of a state of emergency following the military coup against the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her party in 2021, the Junta Army has no absolute control and militant groups like the Pyu Shaw Htee have become more active than ever.

Meanwhile, following the incident, the Indian Army was trying to contact Mynamar Army, sources at Eastern Command confirmed exclusively to Republic.