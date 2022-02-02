In Myanmar, 99 Million-year-old Flowers Discovered In Amber; Totally Preserved

A study, which was published in the journal Nature Plants on Monday, has revealed that two flowers completely preserved in globs of amber have been estimated to be at least 99-million-years-old. As per CNN, the flowers once bloomed at the foot of dinosaurs in Myanmar, implying that some blooming plants today have remained unmodified for 99 million years. The flowers could give light on how flowering plants developed, which is a crucial event in the history of life. Flowers are ephemeral in the sense that they blossom, turn into a fruit, and then vanish. As a result, ancient flowers aren't extensively represented in the fossil record, making them rare and valuable.

Robert Spicer, a professor emeritus in the School of Environment, Earth and Ecosystem Sciences at the Open University in the United Kingdom, is one of the study's authors. He stated that leaves are often generated in greater numbers than flowers and are considerably more resilient and that they have a greater potential for preservation. He further said that these flowers are almost identical to their modern counterparts and that there aren't any significant distinctions, according to CNN.

'Flowering plants reproduce more quickly'

Spicer also said that flowering plants reproduce more quickly and have more intricate breeding mechanisms than other plants. This promotes mutual coevolution among numerous plant and animal lineages, hence modifying ecosystems. Researchers called one of the preserved flowers Eophylica priscatellata and the other Phylica piloburmensis, both of which belong to the same genus as the Phylica flowers, which is found in South Africa today.

Spicer said it is still unclear when plants initially appeared, but the amber-preserved early flowers help to solve the mystery, according to CNN. Flowers in fire-prone places, such as South Africa's unique fynbos regions, have features that are identical to those seen in the specimens. Spicer stated that it explains why the early phases of angiosperm evolution are so poorly represented in the fossil record if many of the early flowers were exposed to fires.

'Fire must have been common occurrence'

Spicer believes that fire must have been a common occurrence over a long period of time for evolution to have shaped the flowers into a form that can withstand fire and generate seeds that can survive on the charred land surface, according to CNN. Many ferns, conifers, and flowering plants such as plane trees and magnolia plants existed during dinosaur times.