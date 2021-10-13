In Nepal, 32 People Dead, Several Injured In Bus Accident In Mugu District

As many as 32 people died in a road accident in Nepal's far-western district of Mugu. The tragic incident took place on the Gamgadhi-Nepalgunj route where the vehicle skidded off the road and fell 300 metres into a river on Tuesday. According to news agency ANI, the bus was carrying a total of 40 people, including migrant labourers and a few students who were on their way home for Vijayadashami celebration.

While speaking to ANI, the Inspector at Karnali province police office Jeevan Lamicchane said,

"The incident took place at around 12:30 in the noon and 22 people lost their lives on the spot. We have confirmation that 10 more lives have been lost, 6 hours since the incident. We are fearful that the death toll might rise further".

Nepal road mishap: 32 people dead and several injured in Nepal

The public bus was en route to Gangadhi where the vehicle slipped and fell into the Pina Jhyari river located in the Chhayanath Rara Municipality. As soon as the incident occurred, locals in large numbers rushed to the scene and rescued the victims. This incident is recorded as one of the biggest accidents to have taken place after a decade in the most inaccessible district of Nepal after getting connected to the national highway.

Meanwhile, security officials along with rescuers have been deployed in large numbers and the evacuation process is being carried out with the help of the Nepali Army. A chopper was also deployed to pull out those people who sustained severe injuries. The chief district officer of Mugu, Rom Bahadur Mahat, stated,

"The bus seems to have gone off the road, down the cliff, for about 300 meters. We have speculated that brake failure may be the reason behind it. We are still continuing our operations".

