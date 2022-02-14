In Nepal, Coalition Partners Of Deuba Govt In Disagreement Over MCC Compact Ratification

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is reportedly facing a rift in the coalition over the US Millenium Challenge Corporation (MCC) development, which is a $500 million US grant. The US has warned that it would review its Nepal policy if lawmakers fail to keep their commitments to ratify the MCC compact by February 28, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, his coalition partner Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Nepal held a meeting on Saturday at Baluwatar in order to find a way to move the MCC compact in Parliament for its ratification, however, the three coalition partners had a different viewpoint.

Sources told The Kathmandu Post that Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Nepal have expressed their views against the MCC compact and even raised questions on Sher Bahadur Deuba. Both the coalition partners have asked Deuba if he was working with the UML to unseat Speaker Agni Sapkota.

Furthermore, the differences between the coalition partners have reportedly escalated as two communist forces raised many other issues, including the Congress party's commitment to the alliance and Deuba's decision to announce local level polls on May 13 even though the legal questions existed, as per the news report.

Sher Bahadur Deuba intends to table MCC in the House

Furthermore, the sources have revealed that Sher Bahadur Deuba told Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Nepal that he planned to table the MCC in the House on Monday. However, the idea was rejected by both the coalition partners and even proposed to delay the meeting by two days.

Reportedly, Dahal has proposed to plead to the US to allow six months to one year time, citing the upcoming elections, as per The Kathmandu Post news report. During the meeting, Sher Bahadur Deuba told Dahal that the US will not allow further extension and they need to fulfil their signed commitments.

Deuba even hinted that he may consider other options to ratify the MCC compact as it is related to the credibility of the country and if they fail to abide by their own commitments, it could result in "serious geopolitical complications”.

Image: AP