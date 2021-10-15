In Nepal, Devotees Light Oil-lamps, Cover Body In Cow Dung As Prayers On Vijaya Dashami

On Vijaya Dashami, a group of Hindu worshippers in Nepal executed an unusual ceremony. They lied down, covered their bodies with cow dung, and lighted oil lamps over them to be grateful to the Gods for hearing their prayers. This certain ritual can be performed by persons of all ages. They have the ability to remain in the same position for up to 6 hours. Other members of the family keep a watch on them to make sure the lamps do not fall over.

"Today is Vijaya Dashmi, he has been conducting this ritual for a few years. He had this procedure done around 2-3 years ago and wanted to keep it going. Last year, due to the lockout, it was not possible, but this year there are no such restrictions, and the temple is also open, so we took advantage of the chance, he said. For children, as well as elders, it is a traditional way of life," father of teenage devotee who placed lamps on head and shoulders, Maheshwar Amatya, told ANI.

When the COVID-19 outbreak first broke out in 2020, there were less devotee footfalls in the temple for this ritual. However, the number of people visiting the temple to thank gods and goddesses has gradually increased this year, especially on Vijaya Dashami. Devotees commonly wear 3, 5, 7, 18, or even 108 oil-filled lamps around their bodies. The technique is claimed to bring wealth, save money, and avert sins all at the same time.

Moradabad women jail inmates craft Idols, oil lamps from cow dung

Women detainees in Moradabad district jail of Uttar Pradesh have received orders for around 10,000 Lakshmi-Ganesh idols and diyas (oil lamps) crafted from cow dung. Idols created by women convicts in Moradabad and Meerut jails are in high demand both internationally and domestically. This is the first jail in Moradabad to make idols out of cow dung. "There is a great demand for idols in the international and national markets. At present, there are almost 5,000 to 10,000 orders," according to Moradabad Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma, ANI reported.

NGO operator Gauri Jain told ANI, "Earlier these women were making woollen products but during the COVID-19 pandemic, they have started making idols from cow dung. This is also one of the ways to tell people about the importance of the cow."

With inputs from ANI

Image: PTI