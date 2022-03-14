In Nepal, Drinking Water Supply Project Built With India's Grant Inaugurated In Solukhumbu

A Drinking water supply project in Nepal's Solukhumbu District that was built under the grant assistance provided by the Government of India, has been inaugurated. According to the Indian Embassy, this is one of the 75 projects that have been inaugurated this year in Nepal as part of "India at 75 Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" which celebrates 75 years of India's independence.

According to embassy, the project was jointly inaugurated by Sonam Gyalzen Sherpa; Member of the National assembly, Priyadharsini R; First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu and in the presence of officials from Solukhumbu District Coordination Committee, Khumbu Pasanlhamu Rural Municipality, Water User Committee Management as well as local government representatives.

This project had been constructed at a huge cost of Rs. 42.39 million under India-Nepal Development Cooperation with the financial assistance of the Government of India. It is an important project for the Khumjung and Kunde villages of the Solukhumbu district, to provide safe and clean water to about 600 households, schools, hospitals, government offices and tourists in these areas. This project was mainly designed and implemented in order to improve the quality of life for households and reduce the daily issues of residents having to collect water, the Embassy stated as per ANI.

India's Assistance to Nepal

According to the Indian Embassy, since 2003, India had taken over 523 HICDPs in Nepal and has completed 467 projects. Amongst these, 78 projects were undertaken in Province-1 Nepal including two projects in Solukhumbu District. India and Nepal enjoy a multi-sectoral and multi-assistant cooperation. The project signifies the continuous support of India to Nepal in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in water management, as per the Embassy.

Image: Website/@ANI