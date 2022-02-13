In Nepal, Impeachment Motion Moved Against Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana

The Nepal Federal Parliament Secretariat received an impeachment motion against Cheif Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana on Sunday, as per reports. According to Nepal News, the secretariat's spokesperson Dr. Rojnath Pandey stated that the proposal has the backing of 95 MPs, including Dev Prasad Gurung of the CPN-Maoist Center, Dr Pushpa Bhusal of the Nepali Congress, Jeevan Ram Shrestha of the CPN-Unified Socialist Party and Nepali Congress's Dr Minendra Rijal.

Chief Justice Rana is accused of allegedly being unfit to protect democracy, human rights, people's justice, the rule of law, and the constitution in the impeachment motion, which also suggests that excessive distortions, contradictions, corruption, and intermediaries have increased throughout his presidency.

Impeachment motion moved by sitting Law Minister

The impeachment motion was delivered to the Parliament Secretariat at 11:10 am by sitting Law Minister Dilendra Prasad Badu and other ruling party legislators, according to ANI. The group had met with House Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota prior to the filing of the impeachment motion. Pushpa Bhusal, Chief Whip of the Nepali Congress, and DevGurung, Chief Whip of the CPN, have jointly filed the motion.

Protests against CJ Rana have persisted, with other attorneys and Supreme Court judges calling to stop CJ Rana from assuming office and staging a sit-in at the Supreme Court's main entrance. From the end of October last year, advocates and Justices at the Supreme Court began an agitation against CJ Rana, accusing him of misappropriating funds. CJ Rana has also been accused of attempting to influence decisions through political and personal means. Anomalies, irregularities and corruption have been reported in the judiciary as a whole.

'Ignored Ranjan Koirala's case'

Lawyers and advocates claim that CJ Rana deliberately ignored Ranjan Koirala's case, who is accused of murdering his wife. On April 20, 2014, the Kathmandu District Court condemned Koirala to life in jail, and after a review appeal was filed, the Patan High Court upheld the sentence, according to ANI. Despite the fact that it was a case of murder and an attempt to obliterate the evidence, a joint bench comprising Chief Justice Rana and Justice TejBahadur KC lowered the sentence to eight and a half years. Chief Justice was also embroiled in controversy after his brother-in-law Gajendra Bahadur Hamal was nominated as a non-parliamentary minister, confirming allegations that he was seeking a share of the government.

