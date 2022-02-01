In New Zealand, Catholic Church Admits To Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Clergy

A report has revealed that New Zealand’s Catholic church has been involved in abusing children and adults and has admitted sexual abuse allegations against the clergy. The report was published by a group formed in 2018 at the request of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who said the country needed to face "a dark chapter" in its history, reported The Guardian.

In New Zealand’s faith-based and state-run care institutions, lakhs of children, young people, and vulnerable adults were physically and sexually abused from the 1960s to early 2000s, claimed an interim report released by the commission in December, reported The Guardian. The group involved in investigating the issue sought and examined records from at least six Catholic dioceses and 43 Catholic religious congregations across the country. The research included as many as 428 Catholic parishes, 370 Catholic schools, and 67 other care institutions were included in the research.

The allegations made by victims included physical, sexual, and emotional or psychological abuse; failure to take adequate action on complaints and facilitating abuse were also included. According to The Guardian report, the extent of the allegations of abuse in the church in Aotearoa, New Zealand had not been collated before now, said Catherine Fyfe, the chair of Te Rp Tautoko. "The Information Gathering Project was a major exercise involving dozens of people over 2 years, including searching for paper files dating back 70 years in hundreds of places."

It was found that since 1950, more than 1,300 children and 164 adults reported suffering abuse. Half of them were reports alleging sexual harm against a child, and 80% of all reports were related to children. Notably, these allegations were made against 14% of Catholic diocesan clergy who worked for a bishop and not a congregation, 8% of male congregational members (brothers or priests), and 3% of female congregation members (sisters or nuns).

The report states that most cases of abuse happened in the 1960s and 1970s, with 75% occurring before 1990. However, the report cannot represent all abuse that has happened in the care of the Catholic church, as the research covers only recorded reports alleging abuse, said Te Ropu Tautoko.

"The church has simply released what information it has recorded, and this should not be seen as a comprehensive listing of all abuse that has occurred. The actual scale of sexual abuse is very difficult to measure, "said The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), reported The Guardian. However, there has been no change in the church’s own internal training methods and culture, even after the church acknowledged the harm.