In New Zealand, Maori Party Seeks Removal Of British Royal Family As Head Of State: Report

During the 182nd anniversary of the Treaty of Waitangi, also known as Te Tiriti o Waitangi in New Zealand, the Maori Party called for the separation from the monarchy and removal of the British Royal Family as the country's head of the state. As per the reports of The Guardian, Rawiri Waititi, a leader of the Maori Party stated that Te Tiriti is the child of their founding covenant, which is a union between tangata whenua (indigenous people) and the crown and that it is time for tangata whenua to take complete custody of Te Tiriti.

In a statement, Moari party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said that the only way this nation can work is if Maori claims their rights to self-management, self-determination, and self-governance over all our domains. She further said that their objective is to restore the tino rangatiratanga, which is translated to the absolute sovereignty of tangata whenua in this country through constitutional revolution.

Ngarewa-Packe also advocated for the creation of a Maori Parliament and the implementation of all Matike Mai recommendations for constitutional reform, according to 1 News. Matike Mai represents the Indigenous struggle. She further said that this is an opportunity for Tangata Whenua and Tangata Tiriti to re-imagine a more meaningful and rewarding relationship.

The Treaty which was signed in 1840 by the British Crown and Maori chiefs has two meanings in two languages. The NZ History website suggests that the treaty give the Crown an exclusive right to buy lands they wish to sell in exchange for full ownership of their lands, forests, fisheries, and other possessions. However, Moari lost more than 90% of their property in the 100 years, due to a combination of direct confiscation by the crown, private or government sales and land court practises that did not recognise collective ownership.

A poll was conducted by Colmar Brunton in 2021, which stated that a third of New Zealanders wished to break their connections with the monarchy, while 47% did not and 20% were unsure, according to the Guardian. The Maori Party currently has two seats in New Zealand's parliament and is working for constitutional reform, including the creation of a Mori parliament, under its present leadership.

Image: AP