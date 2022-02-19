In New Zealand, Protests Against COVID Mandates Intensify Despite PM's Warning: Report

Protests against vaccine mandates intensified in New Zealand on Saturday, February 19, despite Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern repeatedly warning of invoking harsher steps to deal with the situation. According to a report by Stuff, scuffles broke out in several places and police repeatedly went nose-to-nose with demonstrators who have been protesting against the vaccine mandate for more than two weeks. Demonstrations in the country's national capital, Wellington, entered its second week on Saturday. As per the Stuff report, there were at least one thousand people on the lawn in the shadow of the Beehive on Saturday, with around 750 tents erected in the area.

The report stated that apart from normal protestors, several prominent New Zealanders have also spoken in support of the protest. Those who voiced support for the protest include Opshop frontman and musician Jason Kerrison. These special icons created a storm on microblogging site Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, February 15, PM Jacinda Ardern threatened to invoke harsher steps to deal with the situation. However, despite repeated warnings, the protest intensified in recent days. While addressing a press conference, PM Ardern said that protesters who oppose coronavirus mandates were using “intimidation and harassment,” as authorities appeared to take a harsher stance toward the convoy of demonstrators that have disrupted life in Wellington for nearly two weeks.

Around 3,000 protestors gather near NZ Parliament

Meanwhile, in New Zealand, police, initially, let protesters set up tents and camp on the grounds of New Zealand’s Parliament but later arrested nearly 120 of the protestors, AP reported. In the last three-four days, around 3,000 protestors again gathered near the Parliament.

During a presser, earlier this week, PM Ardern had signalled the thinning patience of authorities. "I very clearly have a view on the protesters and the way that they’ve conducted their protest because it has moved beyond sharing a view to intimidation and harassment of the people around central Wellington," AP quoted Ardern as saying. "That cannot be tolerated," she added.

It is worth mentioning that the protests in New Zealand came after the country imposed mandatory vaccination on a certain group of people including, teachers, doctors, nurses, police and military personnel. Apart from vaccines, the group has also been directed to carry vaccine passes to enter most stores and restaurants.

(Image: AP)