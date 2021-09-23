In New Zealand, Two Men Detained For Smuggling KFC Buckets Amid COVID Lockdown In Auckland

In what can be termed as a bizarre incident, New Zealand police recently detained two persons for carrying multiple KFC chicken buckets in a car along with thousands of dollars. The individuals, aged 23 and 30, were accused of being part of a gang that attempted to smuggle food into Auckland from Hamilton. The city is still under Level 4 lockdown, which means that all restaurants, including takeaway services, will remain closed.

A police official told the BBC that they had seen a suspicious-looking vehicle on a gravel road. "Upon noticing the police car, the vehicle executed a u-turn and rushed away, attempting to elude authorities," he claimed. Police examined the vehicle and discovered the cash, as well as empty ounce bags and a huge number of takeout.

The takeout bags were 'three buckets of chicken, ten cups of coleslaw, a large package of fries, and four large bags containing additional KFC things,' according to a photo released by the police agency. They also seized NZ$ 100,000 in addition (over 51 lakhs in Indian rupees)

Culprits slapped with NZ$ 4000 fine

The detained individuals will appear in court later for violating public health regulations. They will, however, most likely face additional charges. It's unclear whether they were simply carrying KFC takeout or whether this is merely a ruse. The men face a fine of NZ$ 4000 (nearly 2 lakhs in Indian rupees) and maybe six months in prison under the country's anti-COVID regulations.

Four men smuggle frozen food to Laos

In a similar case, four individuals were apprehended by maritime police while attempting to smuggle about a tonne of frozen food from That Phanom district to Laos over the Mekong river. At the riverbank in tambon That Phanom, the four were spotted loading packages of frozen food into a long-tail boat. Chicken, sausages, and meat balls were among the frozen foods seized. The overall weight was around one tonne. Kop Phonhalat, 40, Tan Angkawon, 21, Thuem Phonhalat, 19, and San Suphaphone, 18, were detained.

(Image: Unsplash)