In Northern Afghanistan, Large Number Of Weapons Seized In Baghlan Province; No Arrests

In Afghanistan, the caretaker administration of the country announced on May 8 that the security officers in Baghlan province which is in the northern part of the country captured a large number of weapons. This comes as Afghan security officers continue to recover weapons from outside the security organisations. As per the reports of Xinhua, the Taliban authorities announced in a statement that they captured around 18 rifles, two rocket-propelled grenade launchers, a landmine and a huge number of ammunitions following an intelligence operation in the Baghlan-e-Markazi area.

However, the statement also claimed that at this time, no one has been arrested in relation to this matter. Numerous assault rifles, machine guns, rockets, carbines, and bullets are available on Afghanistan's black market and because the Taliban want to control the arms market, Afghanistan's black market has become underground. During the conflict in Afghanistan, the Taliban relied on the black market to maintain its weapons stock. Just last month, the Taliban administration stated that it seized 107 guns in Afghanistan's eastern province of Paktika.

NRF clashed with the Taliban

The Taliban has been seizing weapons from other organisations as it is facing resistance from some opposition military groups like National Resistance Front’s forces (NRF). There were reports that on Saturday that NRF clashed with the Taliban in the Panjshir province, however, it was denied by the extremist group. Panjshir Governor's spokesman Abubaker Sediq confirmed the gunfight but stressed that the situation was under Taliban control. He stated that the opponents fired a minor amount of gunfire in the last evening, but the Taliban kept control of the situation, according to Tolo News.

Human rights in Afghanistan have worsened

Since the collapse of the Afghanistan government in August 2021, human rights in Afghanistan have worsened substantially. Despite the fact that the country's conflict has ended, severe human rights violations have continued in the country as there are reports of disappearances, murders and assaults. The country is facing a serious humanitarian crisis, as international analysis shows that Afghanistan now has the world's highest number of people in emergency food insecurity, with more than 23 million people in need of assistance and nearly 95% of the population eating insufficiently.

