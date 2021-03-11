IN PICS: 10 Years After Japan's Triple Disaster, Haunting Images Still Hold Power To Shock

Quick links:
Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of a massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck Japan’s northeastern coast.
Reconstruction process is seen at the 2011 tsunami destroyed residential neighborhood in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan.
The government designates a 2-kilometer (1.25-mile) exclusion zone around the nuclear plant spanning nine municipalities.
A ship sits in a destroyed residential neighborhood in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 28, 2011, after a powerful tsunami hit the area.
Residents pass through a road that was cleared by bulldozer through the ruins of the city of Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan.
The earthquake and Tsunami flooded fields, broke roadways, and destroyed homes in east of Natori, Miyagi prefecture.
Some of the damage has been preserved despite fierce debate among survivors in whom it inspires mixed feelings of pain, sorrow and hope.
It took five years before the residents and survivors in the city of Ishinomaki — where more than 3,000 people were killed in the tsunami.
In 2014, about one third of the families of the children sued the city and Miyagi prefecture, accusing authorities of mishandling the evacuation.