In Pics: A Look At Taiwanese Prez Tsai Brief Trip To US Amid Rising Tensions With China

Despite China's threats, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen kickstarted her trip to Central America with a brief visit to the United States. She made a stopover to New York on Wednesday.
Her stopover to New York Tsai was greeted by the Chair of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), Laura Rosenberger. Tsai called AIT "good friends".
Tawainese President received a warm welcome from the Taiwanese American community as she entered her hotel in New York. Tsai greeted her supporters outside the hotel.
Tsai's spontaneous stopover in the United States has made the Chinese administration very anxious. China asserted that it will watch Tsai's upcoming trip to America "very closely".
The Taiwanese President's stopover in New York was extremely brief. The Taiwanese president can be seen leaving her airport as she was escorted by the guards.
The Taiwanese President was seen with all smiles as she left her NY hotel. The Taiwanese President will now be kickstarting her trip to Latin America.
People from the Taiwanese-American community can be seen cheering for the president outside the NY hotel. Tsai's trip to Latin America came days after Honduras broke off its ties with Taiwan.
Tsai's trip to New York witnessed a mixed response. Protestors opposing the independence of Taiwan staged a demonstration outside Tsai's hotel.
China has claimed Taiwan to be part of its mainland since 1949. The protestors held a placard that reads "Tsai Ing-Weng is a big traitor to China".