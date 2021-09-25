In Pics: Activists Stage Global Climate Protest Demanding Strict Action By World Leaders

Quick links:
Activists gather for a 'Fridays for Future' global climate strike in front of the parliament building in Berlin, Germany.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at a stage during the global climate strike in Berlin, Germany.
An activist holds a banner saying "Klima Retten" (save the climate), during the 'Fridays for Future' global climate strike in Germany.
Environmental activists, including students, rallying in Poland's capital Warsaw demanding leaders to take stronger measures to curb climate change.
Students march as part of the 'Fridays for Future' climate movement's initiatives in Milan, Italy.
Activists march through Westminster during a 'climate strike' demonstration, led by Swedish teenage environmentalist Greta Thunberg, in London.
Kimiko Toko (c), the leader of Kodaira Solar, hands out a flyer during a demonstration to promote community-oriented solar energy power plants, outside a train station in Kodaira, Japan.
Students hold a banner reading in Italian "If not now, when?" as they march as part of the 'Fridays for Future' climate movement’s initiatives in Turin, Italy.
An activist holds placards during a protest as part of the 'Fridays for Future' climate movement's initiatives in Mumbai.
An environmental activist speaks during a press conference on the effort to curb greenhouse gas emissions as part of the climate strike in Seoul, South Korea.
Students hold up a banners during a rally in front of the parliament in Athens. Many gathered at Syntagma square to protest against global warming and climate change.
People hold banners and gather to rally against global warming and climate change in Leipzig, Germany.
Hundreds of people gathered with banners and placards to rally against global warming and climate change in Zurich, Switzerland.