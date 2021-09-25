Last Updated:

In Pics: Activists Stage Global Climate Protest Demanding Strict Action By World Leaders

On Friday, environmental activists, including students, staged rallies around the world demanding world leaders to take stronger actions to curb climate change

Global climate protests
1/15
Image: AP

Activists gather for a 'Fridays for Future' global climate strike in front of the parliament building in Berlin, Germany. 

Global climate protests
2/15
Image: AP

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at a stage during the global climate strike in Berlin, Germany. 

Global climate protests
3/15
Image: AP

People were seen protesting for the climate during the climate strike at Cologne in Germany. 

Global climate protests
4/15
Image: AP

An activist holds a banner saying "Klima Retten" (save the climate), during the 'Fridays for Future' global climate strike in Germany. 

Global climate protests
5/15
Image: AP

Environmental activists, including students, rallying in Poland's capital Warsaw demanding leaders to take stronger measures to curb climate change. 

Global climate protests
6/15
Image: AP

Students march as part of the 'Fridays for Future' climate movement's initiatives in Milan, Italy. 

Global climate protests
7/15
Image: AP

Activists march through Westminster during a 'climate strike' demonstration, led by Swedish teenage environmentalist Greta Thunberg, in London. 

Global climate protests
8/15
Image: AP

Kimiko Toko (c), the leader of Kodaira Solar, hands out a flyer during a demonstration to promote community-oriented solar energy power plants, outside a train station in Kodaira, Japan. 

Global climate protests
9/15
Image: AP

Students hold a banner reading in Italian "If not now, when?" as they march as part of the 'Fridays for Future' climate movement’s initiatives in Turin, Italy.

Global climate protests
10/15
Image: AP

An activist holds placards during a protest as part of the 'Fridays for Future' climate movement's initiatives in Mumbai. 

Global climate protests
11/15
Image: AP

An environmental activist speaks during a press conference on the effort to curb greenhouse gas emissions as part of the climate strike in Seoul, South Korea.

Global climate protests
12/15
Image: AP

Students hold up a banners during a rally in front of the parliament in Athens. Many gathered at Syntagma square to protest against global warming and climate change.

Global climate protests
13/15
Image: AP

People hold banners and gather to rally against global warming and climate change in Leipzig, Germany. 

Global climate protests
14/15
Image: AP

Hundreds of people gathered with banners and placards to rally against global warming and climate change in Zurich, Switzerland. 

Global climate protests
15/15
Image: AP

Activists march on the streets of Lagos in Nigeria on Friday, September 24, demanding action on climate change. 

