In Pics: Afghan Refugees Hope For New Beginnings As West Promises Resettlement

The US and allied countries ceased their evacuation operations in August last week, leaving hundreds of Afghans uncertain of their future.

The US and allied countries ceased their evacuation operations in late August, leaving hundreds of Afghans uncertain of their future. Here, a US troop could be seen interacting with an Afghan child. 

This photo shows a refugee carrying his child in arms. Turkey, being the transit point between Asia and Europe is particularly affected with scores of people trying to enter the country every day.

Photo shows young men who say they deserted the Afghan military and fled to Turkey standing in Tatvan, in Bitlis Province. Hundreds have taken the perilous job of walking hundreds of miles to enter Turkey

This photo features a former Afghan policewoman and refugee sitting in New Delhi. Earlier this week, Afghan refugees in India staged a protest outside the UNHCR office and MEA building.

Here, a man is seen beside his wheelbarrow with food items for distribution. Earlier this week, Pakistan temporarily closed the Chaman border with Afghanistan, leading to a stampede and four deaths.

A soldier holds a refugee Afghan child in a storage facility with boxes of diapers in Rota, southern Spain. European Union, already dealing with the refugee crisis, has asked Afghans to stay in the region.

Many countries including America and Britain have announced resettlement plans for Afghan refugees. Here, refugee women are seen carrying their belongings on their heads as they land in the US.

This pic shows refugees arriving at Washington Dulles airport. While hundreds have been successfully resettled, many refugees are still stuck at transit points pertaining to “derogatory information."

This photo shows Afghan families gathering to receive foodstuff distributed by an aid organization on the outskirts of Chaman, Pakistan.

This photo shows Afghans heading towards an evacuation plane at Hamid Karzai Airport. More than 30 California children are stuck in Afghanistan after travelling to the country to see their relatives.

Tags: Afghanistan, Afghan refugees, Taliban
