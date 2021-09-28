IN PICS: Afghanistan Witnesses Slow-paced Change Post Taliban Takeover

Quick links:
Afghans browse in a local market in Kabul, Afghanistan, on September 11, as cars wait in traffic.
A woman passes by beauty establishments with vandalised window decorations. Several photographs of women outside beauty clinics have been erased or covered.
Afghan drivers and passengers stranded in a traffic jam in Kabul, Afghanistan, on September 20, see Taliban fighters riding in the back of a vehicle.
On September 17, Mohammed Zakir closes the curtains of his home, which overlooks Kabul. Zakir's younger brother was a 17-year-old soccer player who perished.
In Kabul on Sept. 24, an Afghan girl working as a shoe cleaner sits in the street while men pray during Friday prayers.
On September 17, Afghans watch a traditional wrestling competition at Kabul's Chaman-e-Hozari Park.
On the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, Taliban fighters enjoy a boat ride at the Qargha dam on Sept. 24