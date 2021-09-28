Last Updated:

IN PICS: Afghanistan Witnesses Slow-paced Change Post Taliban Takeover

In the six weeks since the Taliban marched into Afghanistan's capital, Kabul and lives in the capital have changed dramatically, but not all at once.

Local market in Kabul
Afghans browse in a local market in Kabul, Afghanistan, on September 11, as cars wait in traffic.

Woman walking outside beauty clinics
A woman passes by beauty establishments with vandalised window decorations. Several photographs of women outside beauty clinics have been erased or covered.

Afghan auto drivers
Afghan drivers and passengers stranded in a traffic jam in Kabul, Afghanistan, on September 20, see Taliban fighters riding in the back of a vehicle.

Chaman-e-Hozari Park
Afghans pick secondhand garments in Kabul's Chaman-e-Hozari Park on Friday, September 17

Mohammed Zakir closes the curtains
On September 17, Mohammed Zakir closes the curtains of his home, which overlooks Kabul. Zakir's younger brother was a 17-year-old soccer player who perished.

Afghan boys ride in the trunk of a car
On September 26, Afghan boys ride in the trunk of a car in the capital of Afghanistan, Kabul.

Afghan girls in class
On September 12, Afghan girls prepare for class at a school in Kabul.

Afghan girl working as a shoe cleaner
In Kabul on Sept. 24, an Afghan girl working as a shoe cleaner sits in the street while men pray during Friday prayers.

Afghan guy selling fruit
On September 22, an Afghan guy sells fruit in the middle of a roadway in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Afghans watch a traditional wrestling competition
On September 17, Afghans watch a traditional wrestling competition at Kabul's Chaman-e-Hozari Park.

Taliban fighters enjoy a boat ride
On the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, Taliban fighters enjoy a boat ride at the Qargha dam on Sept. 24

Afghan ladies stroll through a second-hand market
Afghan ladies stroll through a second-hand market in Kabul, Afghanistan, where many families sold their goods before leaving the country or due to financial hardship. The date is September 15

Tags: Afghanistan, Daily life after Talibans takeover, Life under Talibans rule
