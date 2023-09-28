IN PICS: After A Wedding In Iraq Was Struck By Tragedy, Mourners Hold Funeral For Victims

Quick links:
A fire that raced through a hall hosting a Christian wedding in northern Iraq has killed at least 114 people and injured 150 others, fearing the death toll could rise higher.
Around 250 panicked guests in the Haitham Royal Wedding Hall in the predominantly Christian Hamdaniya area stampeded for the exits after a massive fire broke out.
Friends and relatives attended the funeral of the people who died in a fire that took place during a wedding ceremony in Iraq on Tuesday, September 26.
Iraq’s prime minister on Thursday, September 28 visited injured patients and the families of victims in northern Iraq days after the deadly wedding fire.
Mohammed Shia al-Sudani arrived in Nineveh province accompanied by a delegation of ministers and security officials, state television reported.
The Iraq Prime Minister met with the injured family members of victims at Hamdaniya Hospital and Al-Jumhoori Hospital.
The venue’s owners have been accused of violating safety protocols due to which nearly 100 people died in the incident, and the death toll is expected to rise. Many victims were critically burnt.
Funeral processions continued Thursday at the Saint Behnam Syriac Catholic Church, where the Iraqi PM visited to pay his condolences.