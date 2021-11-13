In Pics: Amidst Rising Sea Levels, Vulnerable Communities Consider ‘managed Retreat’

Quick links:
Climate change has pushed acres of land underwater. Now, as the sea levels continue to rise, a new concept suggesting planned relocation of vulnerable communities is gaining momentum.
The relocation plan has been termed as a ‘managed retreat’. This photo captures dawn breaking out on marshland on St. Helena Island which has been highly affected by rising temperatures.
Planned relocation has been part of US history. Since 1989, Federal agencies have been buying properties in flood-prone areas to help people relocate. This picture shows houses that were abandoned.
Apart from govt. buyouts, restoring habitats and zoning laws to limit industries in the troubled area has also been suggested.
People have opposed the plan fearing that they’ll be pushed out of their homes. Here, dead trees line the beach. ’The Boneyard’ was created by beach erosion and storms.
Proponents of the plan say it'll lead to "better adaptation" of communities. Another picture from ’The Boneyard’ shows dried tress standing on the beach.
Here, an angler is pictured as he fishes for bass in a marsh waterway with eroded banks on St. Helena Island, South Atlantic Ocean.