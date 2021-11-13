Last Updated:

In Pics: Amidst Rising Sea Levels, Vulnerable Communities Consider ‘managed Retreat’

Climate change has pushed acres of land underwater. Now, as the sea levels continue to rise, a new concept suggesting planned relocation has emerged.

Riya Baibhawi
Managed Retreat
1/8
Associated Press

Climate change has pushed acres of land underwater. Now, as the sea levels continue to rise, a new concept suggesting planned relocation of vulnerable communities is gaining momentum. 

Managed Retreat
2/8
Associated Press

The relocation plan has been termed as a ‘managed retreat’. This photo captures dawn breaking out on marshland on St. Helena Island which has been highly affected by rising temperatures. 

Managed Retreat
3/8
Associated Press

Planned relocation has been part of US history. Since 1989, Federal agencies have been buying properties in flood-prone areas to help people relocate. This picture shows houses that were abandoned. 

Managed Retreat
4/8
Associated Press

Apart from govt. buyouts, restoring habitats and zoning laws to limit industries in the troubled area has also been suggested.

Managed Retreat
5/8
Associated Press

People have opposed the plan fearing that they’ll be pushed out of their homes. Here, dead trees line the beach. ’The Boneyard’ was created by beach erosion and storms. 

 

Managed Retreat
6/8
Associated Press

Proponents of the plan say it'll lead to "better adaptation" of communities. Another picture from ’The Boneyard’ shows dried tress standing on the beach. 

Managed Retreat
7/8
Associated Press

Here, an angler is pictured as he fishes for bass in a marsh waterway with eroded banks on St. Helena Island, South Atlantic Ocean. 

Managed Retreat
8/8
Associated Press

Here, a  storm is photographed hitting a house on St. Helena Island- a volcanic outpost in the South Atlantic Ocean. 

