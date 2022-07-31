Last Updated:

IN PICS | Angry Iraqi Protesters Storm Parliament In Baghdad; PM Appeals To Maintain Peace

Thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric stormed into Iraq’s parliament, for the second time this week. Meanwhile, PM appealed to maintain peace.

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
Iraq protest
Image: AP

A protester holds a poster of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr while moving towards the Parliament building.

Iraq protest
Image: AP

Thousands of protesters gathered on a bridge leading towards the Green Zone area in Baghdad. This came a day came after angry protesters breached Baghdad's parliament.

Iraq protest
Image: AP

Iraqi protesters storm the Parliament building in Baghdad for the second time in a week to protest the government formation efforts led by an Iran-backed group.

Iraq protest
Image: AP

Angry protesters try to remove the barricades meant to stop people from invading the Green Zone area in Baghdad. Meanwhile, Iraq PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi appealed to maintain peace.

Iraq protest
Image: AP

Iraqi protesters use chains to try to remove concrete barriers on their way to the Parliament.

Iraq protest
Image: AP

Angry protesters rest in the Parliament building as thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric seized the building for the second time in a week. 

Iraq protest
Image: AP

Security forces gather near the Green Zone in the Iraqi capital on Saturday, July 30.

Iraq protest
Image: AP

Iraqi protesters fill the Parliament building in Baghdad for the second time in a week to protest the government formation efforts led by an Iran-backed group.

Iraq protest
Image: AP

Angry protesters try to remove the barricades meant to stop people from invading the Green Zone area in Baghdad.

Iraq protest
Image: AP

Iraqi protesters posed with national flags and blood-stained shirts inside the Parliament building, on July 30. Subsequently, security forces used tear gas and stun grenades to try to repel them.

