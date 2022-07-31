IN PICS | Angry Iraqi Protesters Storm Parliament In Baghdad; PM Appeals To Maintain Peace

Quick links:
A protester holds a poster of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr while moving towards the Parliament building.
Thousands of protesters gathered on a bridge leading towards the Green Zone area in Baghdad. This came a day came after angry protesters breached Baghdad's parliament.
Iraqi protesters storm the Parliament building in Baghdad for the second time in a week to protest the government formation efforts led by an Iran-backed group.
Angry protesters try to remove the barricades meant to stop people from invading the Green Zone area in Baghdad. Meanwhile, Iraq PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi appealed to maintain peace.
Angry protesters rest in the Parliament building as thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric seized the building for the second time in a week.
Iraqi protesters fill the Parliament building in Baghdad for the second time in a week to protest the government formation efforts led by an Iran-backed group.
Angry protesters try to remove the barricades meant to stop people from invading the Green Zone area in Baghdad.