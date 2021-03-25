Last Updated:

IN PICS: As Bangladesh Celebrates 50 Years Of Independence, Take A Look Back At History

It was 50 years ago on the night of March 25,that Pakistan’s military launched a violent crackdown on the city of Dhaka, to quell a rising nationalist movement.

In this April 19, 1971, an East Pakistan refugee group seeking safety in India leaves Meherpur, East Pakistan. The group had to seek safety after Bangladesh fighters were forced to retreat. 

In this Dec. 8, 1971, file photo, Indian troops stand guard at a road crossing to Dacca after capturing Jessore town, East Pakistan. 

In this Dec. 12, 1971, file photo, a group of evacuees stands beside as a British transport plane arrives at an airstrip to evacuate foreigners from the East Pakistani capital in Dacca. 

In this Dec. 14, 1971, file photo, East Pakistani villagers cheer at an advancing Indian army tank, manufactured by the Russians, as it moves towards Bogra, East Pakistan. 

In this Jan. 11, 1972, file photo, Bengali nationalist leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman walks towards a battery of microphones to address an estimated one million people at a rally in Dacca’s Race Course

In this Feb. 6, 1972, file photo, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, right, welcomes Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, left, as he arrives on a two- day visit to India at the Calcutta

In this Dec. 16, 1971, file photo, Pakistan’s Gen. Niazi, second from left, signs the surrender document as chief of India’s Eastern command Gen. Aurora, left, looks on surrounded by other commanders.

In this April 2, 1971, file photo, troops of Bangladesh Freedom Army, followers of East Pakistan's Sheikh Mujibur Rahman march off to war against Pakistan Army troops,East Pakistan. 

In this April 11, 1971, file photo, a bus fully laden with Bengali refugees prepares to leave as more of them wait for transport in a suburb of Dacca. Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of independence

In this April 9, 1971, people of Pangsa village, East Pakistan chant 'Joy Bangla' slogans to express support for Bengali nationalist leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his Liberation Fighters. 

