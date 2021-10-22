In Pics| As Nude Photo Shoot At Dead Sea Grabs Eyeballs, Here Are Lakes That Are Shrinking

Quick links:
Located between Israel, Jordan, and West Bank, the dead sea-largest saltwater lake-is rapidly shrinking because of countries drawing freshwater that fills the lake, for commercial purposes.
Lake Poopo in Bolivia shrunk five years ago. The saline lake was one of the water bodies that died because of human causes-global warming and increased water diversion.
The Aral Sea/Orol Sea lies between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Its shrinkage commenced in the late 20th century and continued in the 21st as well-due to diversion of riverine waters that fed it.
Lake Mead is a reservoir constructed on the Colorado River in the US. As per Britannica, a drought in the American Southwest during the early 21st century has triggered the lake level to drop.
Once ranked as the largest lake in Africa, Lake Chad is considerably shrinking. While water in the lake varies throughout the year, the appearance of two discreet basins has caused concern.
Lake Urmia in Iran is on the verge of downright drying, according to the Iranian crisis management bureau. Known as the largest lake in the middle-east, it has dried 90% since the 1970s.