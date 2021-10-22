Last Updated:

In Pics| As Nude Photo Shoot At Dead Sea Grabs Eyeballs, Here Are Lakes That Are Shrinking

A 'nude photo shoot' at dead sea grabbed eyeballs earlier this week, while the world's largest saltwater lake is in danger. Here's list of such lakes

Riya Baibhawi
Associated Press

Located between Israel, Jordan, and West Bank, the dead sea-largest saltwater lake-is rapidly shrinking because of countries drawing freshwater that fills the lake, for commercial purposes.   

obccd.org/Pablo Solón

Lake Poopo in Bolivia shrunk five years ago. The saline lake was one of the water bodies that died because of human causes-global warming and increased water diversion.  

Columbia University

The Aral Sea/Orol Sea lies between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Its shrinkage commenced in the late 20th century and continued in the 21st as well-due to diversion of riverine waters that fed it. 

J. Carl Ganter / Circleofblue.org

Lake Mead is a reservoir constructed on the Colorado River in the US. As per Britannica, a drought in the American Southwest during the early 21st century has triggered the lake level to drop.  

Start Loving/pambazuka.org

Once ranked as the largest lake in Africa, Lake Chad is considerably shrinking. While water in the lake varies throughout the year, the appearance of two discreet basins has caused concern. 

www.ncr-iran.org

Lake Urmia in Iran is on the verge of downright drying, according to the Iranian crisis management bureau. Known as the largest lake in the middle-east, it has dried 90% since the 1970s.  

environment.sa.gov.au

Normally dry, Lake Eyre constitutes the lowest point on the Australian continent. The lake is fed by rivers but intensified evaporation has made almost all its sources dry up before even reaching it. 

Tags: nude photoshoot, dead sea, Israel
