IN PICS | Athens Looks Pristine As Rare Snowfalls Turns City Into Winter Wonderland

Snow covers the ancient Acropolis hill in Athens. Unusually heavy snowfall has blanketed central Athens, with authorities warning residents.
A man skis on snowy Pnyx hill in front the ancient Acropolis hill, near the ruins of the fifth century BC Parthenon temple.
The ancient Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill is illuminated during a snowfall in central Athens , early Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A cold weather front has hit Greece.
Snow covers a tree in central Athens with the ancient Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill seen in the background.
A woman sits on a snow-covered bench in front of the Parthenon temple, in Athens. Temperatures dipped in the southeast of the continent and storms also hit Turkey.