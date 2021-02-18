Last Updated:

IN PICS | Athens Looks Pristine As Rare Snowfalls Turns City Into Winter Wonderland

Rare and heavy snowfall blanketed the Acropolis and other ancient monuments in Athens. The snow halted all the transport services and caused power cuts.

Written By
Akanksha Arora
Athens Snowfall
1/8
(Image Credits: AP)

Snow covers the ancient Acropolis hill in Athens. Unusually heavy snowfall has blanketed central Athens, with authorities warning residents.

Athens Snowfall
2/8
(Image Credits: AP)

A man skis on snowy Pnyx hill in front the ancient Acropolis hill, near the ruins of the fifth century BC Parthenon temple. 

Athens Snowfall
3/8
(Image Credits: AP)

Snow falls in front of the Greek parliament in Athens, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. 

Athens Snowfall
4/8
(Image Credits: AP)

People enjoy the snow at Filopapos Hill in front the ancient Acropolis hill. 

Athens Snowfall
5/8
(Image Credits: AP)

The ancient Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill is illuminated during a snowfall in central Athens , early Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A cold weather front has hit Greece. 

Athens Snowfall
6/8
(Image Credits: AP)

Snow covers a tree in central Athens with the ancient Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill seen in the background. 

Athens Snowfall
7/8
(Image Credits: AP)

A woman sits on a snow-covered bench in front of the Parthenon temple, in Athens. Temperatures dipped in the southeast of the continent and storms also hit Turkey. 

Athens Snowfall
8/8
(Image Credits: AP)

People walk in a snowy hill in Acropolis in Athens. According to the reprots by Greek media three deaths in separate parts of the country were linked with the bad weather. 

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Acquittal and anger: Key highlights of Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in pictures

Acquittal and anger: Key highlights of Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in pictures
In Athens, heavy snowfall blanketed roads and halts COVID-19 vaccination, see pictures

In Athens, heavy snowfall blanketed roads and halts COVID-19 vaccination, see pictures