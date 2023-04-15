In Pics: Bomb Attack On Japan's PM Fumio Kishida; Evacuated Unhurt

Quick links:
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida visiting Saikazaki fishing port in Wakayama city to campaign for his ruling party's candidate in a local election. When a loud explosion was heard.
Residents trying to flee after what appeared to be a smoke bomb was thrown at the Saikazaki fishing port in Wakayama, on Saturday, April 15.
A loud explosion was heard and smoke engulfed the venue as a man hurled a pipe-like object at Japanese PM Kishida as he began his speech.
After the explosion at Kishida's rally, several uniformed and plainclothes police officers were seen pinning the man believed to be the suspect, to the ground.
People were screaming in fear and distress and as per one of the witness's statements, she saw an individual getting arrested at the scene after the explosion.
The Japanese prime minister, after the explosion, took it to the social media platform where he said, "I continue to stand on the stage of street speeches."
An anonymous witness told the Japan-based news outlet that she was present in the crowd when she saw an object flying across from behind.
The bomb attack comes ahead of a series of Group of Seven (G7) ministerial meetings that are scheduled to begin this weekend ahead of the May 19-21 summit that PM Kishida will host in Hiroshima.
Kishida's bomb scare reminded the world of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassination. Abe made a campaign speech in Nara, western Japan shortly before he was shot on July 8, 2022.