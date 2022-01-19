Last Updated:

IN PICS | Camels Clash For Victory At Efes Selcuk Wrestling Festival In Turkey

About 160 camels took part in the Efes Selcuk Camel Wrestling Festival in Turkey. People and owners of the Camels cheered on as the animals wrestled.

Camel Wrestling in Turkey
160 camels participated in the Efes Selcuk Camel Wrestling Festival in Turkey. The spectators and the owners of the animals cheered as the camels competed. 

Camel Wrestling in Turkey
People witnessed camels wrestle during the camel wrestling festival in the Aegean town of Selcuk, Turkey.  

Camel Wrestling in Turkey
As per AP, the wrestling took place during the camel's mating season as the male animals are said to be more aggressive during this period. 

Camel Wrestling in Turkey
Musicians perform traditional folk songs, as people watch camels wrestle during Turkey's camel wrestling festival.

Camel Wrestling in Turkey
Ahead of the Wrestling festival, camels all decked up with colourful fabrics and bells participated in a beauty pageant titled "the most ornate camel contest."

Camel Wrestling in Turkey
Owners of the animals bring their animals all decked up to participate in the Wrestling festival in Turkey. 

Camel Wrestling in Turkey
Two camels all decked up in colourful fabrics wrestle during the 40th Camels Wrestling festival in Selcuk. It is to note that Animals rights group have been demanding a ban on camel wrestling. 

Camel Wrestling in Turkey
Men perform during the Efes Selcuk Camel Wrestling Festival in Turkey, and spectators watch as Camels clash with each other. 

Camel Wrestling in Turkey
Camel owners and spectators in large numbers witness the Camels wrestle during the Camel Wrestling Festival. 

