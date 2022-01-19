IN PICS | Camels Clash For Victory At Efes Selcuk Wrestling Festival In Turkey

Quick links:
160 camels participated in the Efes Selcuk Camel Wrestling Festival in Turkey. The spectators and the owners of the animals cheered as the camels competed.
People witnessed camels wrestle during the camel wrestling festival in the Aegean town of Selcuk, Turkey.
As per AP, the wrestling took place during the camel's mating season as the male animals are said to be more aggressive during this period.
Musicians perform traditional folk songs, as people watch camels wrestle during Turkey's camel wrestling festival.
Ahead of the Wrestling festival, camels all decked up with colourful fabrics and bells participated in a beauty pageant titled "the most ornate camel contest."
Owners of the animals bring their animals all decked up to participate in the Wrestling festival in Turkey.
Two camels all decked up in colourful fabrics wrestle during the 40th Camels Wrestling festival in Selcuk. It is to note that Animals rights group have been demanding a ban on camel wrestling.
Men perform during the Efes Selcuk Camel Wrestling Festival in Turkey, and spectators watch as Camels clash with each other.