In Pics: Campground In Malaysia Faces Wrath Of Landslide That Killed Over A Dozen People

A deadly landslide hit a tourist campground on the outskirts of the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur on the morning of Friday, killing at least 16 people.

Rescue workers
A search and rescue team is seen working at a campsite in Malaysia’s Batang Kali following a deadly landslide in the region.

Malaysia landslide
The landslide occurred on December 16 in Batang Kali, which is located in Malaysian state of Selangor state. At least 16 people have died due to the calamity, while 17 are still missing, as per AP.

Malaysia landslide
An organic farm was devastated by the landslide which occurred on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.

Rescue team
A team of rescuers assembles essential equipment to find survivors and missing people who were believed to have been at a campground in Batang Kali during the landslide. 

Rescue worker
A rescuer observes the devastation around as he stands atop uneven ground due to the landslide, which has left over a dozen of people dead.

Fire and Rescue team
Members of the fire and rescue team gather supplies as they begin the emergency operation to locate victims of the landslide at an organic farm in Batang Kali, Malaysia.

Ranger police
Ranger police lines up near the scene of the landslide to begin search and rescue operations on Friday, December 16.

Malaysia landslide survivor
A survivor sits at a campsite with rescuers around following the landslide that hit Malaysia’s Batang Kali.

