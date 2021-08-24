Last Updated:

IN PICS: Chaos And Conflict Hit War-torn Afghanistan As Taliban Unleashes Terror

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on Sunday and since then they've imposed ultra-austere set of rules on the residents.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Fall of Kabul
1/10
Associated Press

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on Sunday and since then they've imposed an ultra-austere set of rules on the residents. This picture shows the Taliban on a regular patrol in Kabul. 

Fall of Kabul
2/10
Associated Press

The takeover also triggered a never-seen-before exodus in the country with thousands of people flocking to the airport to flee. Here, Afghans are seen near a US Air Force C-17 aircraft. 

Fall of Kabul
3/10
Associated Press

Women fear for their future under the Sharia regime. Here, a refugee woman is seen with her child at Washington Dulles International Airport, US. 

Fall of Kabul
4/10
Associated Press

This photo from Herat province in Afghanistan shows hijab clad Afghan women travel in a motorcart. Taliban has promised to allow education and employment to women, but it remains doubtful. 

Fall of Kabul
5/10
Associated Press

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows crowds and traffic at the entrance to Kabul’s international airport a day after fall of Afghanistan. 

Fall of Kabul
6/10
Associated Press

Led by the US, western countries have ramped up efforts to airlift their citizens. In this picture, a marine plays with children waiting to process during an evacuation. 

Fall of Kabul
7/10
Associated Press

Here, US marines could be seen providing assistance to people during evacuation process at Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul. US is working to enhance its evacuation capacity. 

Fall of Kabul
8/10
Associated Press

Air Force, US Airmen and US Marines guide evacuees aboard a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in support of the Afghanistan evacuation. 

Fall of Kabul
9/10
Associated Press

Many of the refugees have fled to Iran and Turjey, hoping to make their way to Europe. This pictire features, Afghans apprehended by Turkish forces. 

Fall of Kabul
10/10
Associated Press

Protesters demonstrate in support of Afghan people, in Copenhagen, Denmark. The crisis has caught global eye triggering demostrations across international borders. 

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Middle East chaos in PICS: Israel clashes, Jerusalem fire & Taliban's Kabul takeover

Middle East chaos in PICS: Israel clashes, Jerusalem fire & Taliban's Kabul takeover