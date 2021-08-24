IN PICS: Chaos And Conflict Hit War-torn Afghanistan As Taliban Unleashes Terror

Quick links:
The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on Sunday and since then they've imposed an ultra-austere set of rules on the residents. This picture shows the Taliban on a regular patrol in Kabul.
The takeover also triggered a never-seen-before exodus in the country with thousands of people flocking to the airport to flee. Here, Afghans are seen near a US Air Force C-17 aircraft.
Women fear for their future under the Sharia regime. Here, a refugee woman is seen with her child at Washington Dulles International Airport, US.
This photo from Herat province in Afghanistan shows hijab clad Afghan women travel in a motorcart. Taliban has promised to allow education and employment to women, but it remains doubtful.
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows crowds and traffic at the entrance to Kabul’s international airport a day after fall of Afghanistan.
Led by the US, western countries have ramped up efforts to airlift their citizens. In this picture, a marine plays with children waiting to process during an evacuation.
Here, US marines could be seen providing assistance to people during evacuation process at Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul. US is working to enhance its evacuation capacity.
Air Force, US Airmen and US Marines guide evacuees aboard a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in support of the Afghanistan evacuation.
Many of the refugees have fled to Iran and Turjey, hoping to make their way to Europe. This pictire features, Afghans apprehended by Turkish forces.