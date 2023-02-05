Last Updated:

In Pics: China And Taiwan Light Up For Lantern Festival To Mark The End Of Lunar New Year

Lantern Festival also known as the Yuan Xiao or the Shang Yuan Festival is observed in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and many other countries.

China & Taiwan Lantern Festival 2023
The Lantern Festival, also known as the Yuan Xiao or the Shang Yuan Festival. It’s observed in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and many other nations.

China & Taiwan Lantern Festival 2023
The day is observed each year on the 15th of the first lunar month, which signals the end of the lunar new year celebrations.

China & Taiwan Lantern Festival 2023
People throughout Asia light ornate lanterns and hang them in the night sky for good fortune.

China & Taiwan Lantern Festival 2023
Lantern Festival celebrations began over 2,000 years ago in the Han Dynasty.

China & Taiwan Lantern Festival 2023
Several myths explore the origins of this holiday, and the most famous one tells the story of the Jade Emperor. 

China & Taiwan Lantern Festival 2023
Legend has it that a villager accidentally hunted down the emperor's favorite, prized crane. Seething in anger, the emperor wanted to burn down the village in retaliation. 

China & Taiwan Lantern Festival 2023
Right before he ordered his army to begin the raid, his sympathetic daughter warned the villagers and encouraged them to create an illusion of destruction. 

China & Taiwan Lantern Festival 2023
The villagers hung red lanterns in front of the houses and released many lanterns into the sky to imitate fire. Thinking the village was already ruined, the emperor called off the attack.

China & Taiwan Lantern Festival 2023
The colorful lanterns, usually red, symbolize departure of the old and arrival of the new.

China & Taiwan Lantern Festival 2023
People often write wishes on the lanterns in hopes of having them granted in the new year. 

China & Taiwan Lantern Festival 2023
Some lanterns even contain riddles — and children who solve them can receive a special gift. 

China & Taiwan Lantern Festival 2023
Several lion and dragon dances are held during the festivities, where dancers dressed in costume perform acrobatic tricks and martial arts-inspired stunts. 

China & Taiwan Lantern Festival 2023
Festival goers also help themselves to a popular delicacy called tang yuan, steamed or boiled rice balls stuffed with sweet fillings.

China & Taiwan Lantern Festival 2023China & Taiwan
The Lantern Festival celebrates the first full moon of the year – hence the name (Yuan means the beginning. Xiao means night). It marks the departure of winter and the beginning of the spring season

China & Taiwan Lantern Festival 2023
Google celebrates the Lantern Festival with a doodle. The Lantern Festival marks the grand finale of the Lunar New Year celebrations.

