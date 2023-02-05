In Pics: China And Taiwan Light Up For Lantern Festival To Mark The End Of Lunar New Year

Quick links:
The Lantern Festival, also known as the Yuan Xiao or the Shang Yuan Festival. It’s observed in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and many other nations.
The day is observed each year on the 15th of the first lunar month, which signals the end of the lunar new year celebrations.
Several myths explore the origins of this holiday, and the most famous one tells the story of the Jade Emperor.
Legend has it that a villager accidentally hunted down the emperor's favorite, prized crane. Seething in anger, the emperor wanted to burn down the village in retaliation.
Right before he ordered his army to begin the raid, his sympathetic daughter warned the villagers and encouraged them to create an illusion of destruction.
The villagers hung red lanterns in front of the houses and released many lanterns into the sky to imitate fire. Thinking the village was already ruined, the emperor called off the attack.
Several lion and dragon dances are held during the festivities, where dancers dressed in costume perform acrobatic tricks and martial arts-inspired stunts.
Festival goers also help themselves to a popular delicacy called tang yuan, steamed or boiled rice balls stuffed with sweet fillings.
The Lantern Festival celebrates the first full moon of the year – hence the name (Yuan means the beginning. Xiao means night). It marks the departure of winter and the beginning of the spring season