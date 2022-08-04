IN PICS: China Carries Out Precision Missile Strikes In Taiwan Strait Amid Rising Tensions

Quick links:
On Thursday, August 4, fishing boat owner Chou Ting-tai speaks with a crew member while offloading fishery products at Badouzi fishing port in Keelung, Taiwan.
At a beauty salon in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, August 4, 2022, a TV news shows a map marking the areas where China is conducting live fire exercises near Taiwan.
China had previously announced that military exercises by its navy, air force, and other departments were underway in six zones surrounding Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory.
Five of China's missiles landed in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone off Hateruma, an island far south of Japan's main islands, according to Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi.
The drills were prompted by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island this week and are intended to publicise China's threat to attack the self-governing island republic.
Along with diplomatic isolation of Taiwan, China has long threatened military retaliation for moves by the island to solidify its de facto independence with the support of key allies, including US.
At a beauty salon in Taipei, Taiwan, a customer and a staff member watch a news report on recent tensions between China and Taiwan.
On Thursday, August 4, military vessels from Taiwan can be seen in Keelung Harbor in Taiwan. Taiwan has activated its military and conducted civil defence drills.
China claims to have carried out "precision missile strikes" in the Taiwan Strait on Thursday as part of military drills that have heightened tensions in the region to their highest level in decades.