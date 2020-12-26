Last Updated:

In Pics: Christmas Celebrations Worldwide Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis

Countries around the world attempted to find the right formulas to keep the citizens safe for Christmas amid the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic

George Rakesh, founder of Good Samaritans India, a non-government organization feeds food to a homeless person at a shelter to celebrate Christmas on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India.

Parishioners wear face masks and attend a morning Christmas Mass at Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos, Nigeria.

Indian Christians, who are registered members of St. John in the Wilderness Church, attend Christmas mass in Dharmsala, India.

Pope Francis, background second from left, delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas day blessing inside the blessing hall of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican

Christians attend an online Christmas service amid restriction over the COVID-19 pandemic at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea.

A Russian emergency rescue worker dressed as Ded Moroz (Santa Claus, or Father Frost) greets children as he scales the wall of a children hospital to mark the upcoming New Year celebrations, Russia.

Christians, wearing face masks, attend a Christmas mass in Our Lady of Fatima Church in Islamabad, Pakistan.

People take part in the annual Christmas Day swim at the Forty Foot bathing spot in Sandycove Dublin, Ireland.

Maxi Kolb, an exchange student from Germany, takes a photo of a group of Santas and elves getting ready for their annual Christmas morning run on Main Street in Auburn, Maine.

A mother and child look at the line of trucks parked up on the M20, part of Operation Stack in Ashford, Kent, England.

A worshipper wearing a face mask, holds a lit candle prior to a morning Christmas Mass at the Rosebank Catholic Church in Johannesburg.

An elderly Sri Lankan Christian wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus prays inside a church on Christmas in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Indian Christians wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus light candles before attending a Christmas mass at St. Joseph Cathedral in Hyderabad, India.

Two elderly individuals wait for Christmas eve dinner at an elderly care home in Pozuelo de Alarcon, outskirts of Madrid, Spain.

Residents of an elderly care home celebrate Christmas Eve in Pozuelo de Alarcon, outskirts of Madrid.

